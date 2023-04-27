Google updates Authenticator with passcode sync

The tech giant recently released a new update for its Google Authenticator app to sync between devices.

The iOS and Android app stores and generates two-factor authentication codes, which adds a layer of security. The new sync password for devices is a relatively new feature that puts in the code in Google Account to improve lockout protection and boost convenience. Even without a Google account, the app can be used on iPads and iPhones running iOS 13 or newer.

The update comes with a new icon. However, passkeys are largely absent in the latest version. Apple introduced Passkeys in iOS 16 which is an authentication method for online services and apps. Passkeys do not require the user to type in a password when logging into their accounts.

Google Authenticator users should update the app at the Play Store or App Store to the latest version to view the new icon and device sync feature.