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Google’s First AI Smart Glasses Launching This Fall With iPhone Support

By Samantha Wiley
Google's First AI Smart Glasses Launching This Fall With iPhone Support

The first intelligent eyewear by Google is slated to be released in the fall of this year, collaborating with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, manufacturers of eyewear, and Samsung to release a new pair of AI Audio glasses.


The smart glasses will be running on Android XR, the platform made by Google for VR/AR headsets and smart glasses. The glasses feature microphones, cameras, and speakers with no display in the lens. It will have Gemini AI support with features being integrated into the glasses.

Google's First AI Smart Glasses Launching This Fall With iPhone Support

The glasses are also going to be compatible with iPhones. Apple is rumored to be working on its own pair of AI smart glasses that will have similar features and capabilities, but the glasses will not be released until next year.

Display glasses are planned for future release that feature small displays located in the lens to see information from Gemini.


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