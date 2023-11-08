Google’s YouTube with AI features in the works

Google is planning to add generative AI aspects to its YouTube platform.

Google recently announced not just one, but two AI features that might make it to YouTube. The company said that a select number of users will gain access to the testing period to try them out and provide helpful feedback.

The first is a conversational AI that can give answers to viewers’ questions they’re watching. Background information and suggestions in terms of related content are just a few things Conversational AI can do. Academic videos can lead to responses and quizzes that Google hopes will lead to ‘deeper understanding’ The second feature utilizes AI to organize long comment threads into topics and themes to further encourage conversation. Creators will be able to use the summaries and join discussions or create new content.

Aside from select members, Premium subscribers can gain access to the AI generative features. Comment topics are already out while Conversational AI is set to launch in a few weeks.