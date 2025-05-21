GPT 4.1 mini now the default model for users

OpenAI has set GPT 4.1 mini to the default model with the integration of GPT 4.1 into ChatGPT.

The flagship LLM is available to Team, Pro, and Plus subscribers. OpenAI highlighted the instruction-following and coding capabilities on social media and promised Education and Enterprise subscribers they won’t have to wait very long, as it would debut to them in the coming weeks. ChatGPT has replaced GPT 4o mini with the 4.1 model as the default for both free and paying users. For Apple users, Siri will default to the 4.1 mini model.

The comparison between 4o and 4.1 is that the newer model has a 1 million context token window versus the older version’s 128,000. The company said that the speed improvements make it better for ‘everyday coding tasks’. In addition, ChatGPT said that the two AI models were checked for safety evaluations.