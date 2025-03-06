GPT-4.5 introduced by OpenAI

OpenAI has presented its new AI model for ChatGPT, the GPT-4.5, which they claim to be the best model they’ve made yet for the purpose of chatting. The GPT-4.5 model is capable of better understanding patterns, making creative insights, drawing connections, and providing a more natural feel with its enhanced personality. It can guide users more effectively through the steps taken to get the answer they are looking for.

The new model surpasses GPT-4o in performance in every aspect like creative intelligence as well as professional and everyday questions. GPT-4.5 encompasses a wider knowledge base and can understand the users’ intent better. It is also capable of holding conversations and getting a better grasp of expectations and subtle cues.

GPT-4.5 is made available by OpenAI for Pro users, then to Plus and Team users, with Enterprise and Education access set to follow. The model supports image and file uploads and codes, but Voice Mode, screen sharing, and video are not supported yet.