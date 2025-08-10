News

GPT-5 Introduced by OpenAI

By Samantha Wiley
GPT-5 was recently introduced by OpenAI, and the company is taking a big jump in their AI’s intelligence. The model is supposed to follow instructions better, along with improvements on writing, math, visual perception, coding,g and other aspects.

GPT-5 is likely to have fewer errors during its thinking process. GPT-5 has 4 personalities that the user can choose from Nerd, Robot, Cynic and Listener. These  are opt-in, allowing users to experiment and see how ChatGPT reacts and answers to the questions made and is the best model OpenAI currently offers.

GPT-5 is accessible to all users of ChatGPT and subscribers will be able to use the model more before they reach a limit of prompts in a day. Pro subscribers gain access to GPT-5 a version of the model that has lengthened reasoning in explaining the prompts made by the user so that they could understand it better.

