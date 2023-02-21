Grab a Stylish Native Union Desk Charging Hub at 59% Off

A wireless charging hub doesn’t have to cramp your style and stick out like a sore thumb amid your desk setup. Today, the Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger is down to just $61.29 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

With the Drop XL, you get a relatively compact mini charging hub for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods charging case, all through a single cable. Simultaneous charging technology delivers 7.5W on supported iPhones and 5W for your charging case and Apple Watch. Also, you can remove the charging puck to further clean up the aesthetic part of the hub.

A non-slip design combines aluminum and home textile, alongside a non-slip tread pattern to prevent slips and overheating. A single USB-A cable is all that’s needed to power up your essential devices. Plus, the Drop XL is made to last and can accommodate large smartphones.

Buy the discounted Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger today!