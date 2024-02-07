News

Grab Amazon’s Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router 3 Pack at 60% Off

By Samantha Wiley
Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router

Eliminating dead wi-fi spots in your house just got easier and cheaper. Today, the Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router 3-Pack is down to just $239.99 from its original price of $605 on Amazon.

The eero Pro 6 wi-fi routers offer worry-free working from home, streaming, gaming, and everything in between. As long as you have adequate internet speed you should be able to do all of those with absolute ease. The setup is nice and quick, with an app that helps you install and integrate the mesh routers in your wi-fi network. Plus, these routers support up to 75 devices which make them a shoo-in for a connected home.

Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router

It’s worth noting that these mesh routers have Zigbee smart hub built in for further smart functions. In tandem, the devices should be able to cover up to 2,000 square feet of space and speeds up to 1 GB. Get it today!

