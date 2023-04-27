Grab an Anker MagSafe Charger Stand For Only $126

A single MagSafe charger can be all you need for your essential devices. Today, Anker is offering a discount for its MagGo 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand. Clip the coupon on the page and the price drops down to just $125.99 from its original price of $140 on Amazon.

The MagGo Charging Stand is the shape of a triangle for a compact and neat charging solution. Up front is a MagSafe charger that can accept an iPhone in either landscape or portrait mode. 15-watt charging allows you to juice up your iPhone 14 Pro to 50% at around 47 minutes.

Anker’s device is small and light enough that you can bring it with you. Included is a 30W USB-C charger, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and 18 months of stress-free warranty. A space-saving multi-purpose and wireless charging system awaits. Buy the discounted Anker MagGo 15W 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand today!