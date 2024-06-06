Grab Anker’s 563 10-in-One USB-C Hub at $90 Off

Anker’s latest deal on its USB-C hub is one you shouldn’t miss out on. Today, the 563 10-in-1 USB-C Hub is down to just $59.99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

If you ever need to extend your computer’s connectivity then the 563 is the one to get. It offers a whopping ten ports for adding displays, charging, connecting peripherals, and more. Specifically, you get 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB-A ports, an Ethernet and 100W PD-in, a USB-C upstream for your laptop, and microSD and SD slots. You can connect up to two monitors as extensions or a single display of up to 4K resolution.

There’s also 85W passthrough charging so you laptop can stay juiced as you go about your work. High speed file transfers are available via the USB-A and USB-C ports. Get the discounted Anker 563 USB-C Hub today!