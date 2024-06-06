News

Grab Anker’s 563 10-in-One USB-C Hub at $90 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Anker 563 USB-C

Anker’s latest deal on its USB-C hub is one you shouldn’t miss out on. Today, the 563 10-in-1 USB-C Hub is down to just $59.99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

Anker 563 USB-C Hub (10-in-1, Dual 4K HDMI), Docking Station Dual Monitor, with Max 100W Pd-in, 5Gbps USB Data Ports for Windows Laptops, Dell XPS, Thinkpad, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and More Anker 563 USB-C Hub (10-in-1, Dual 4K HDMI), Docking Station Dual Monitor, with Max 100W Pd-in,... $95.00 $59.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

If you ever need to extend your computer’s connectivity then the 563 is the one to get. It offers a whopping ten ports for adding displays, charging, connecting peripherals, and more. Specifically, you get 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB-A ports, an Ethernet and 100W PD-in, a USB-C upstream for your laptop, and microSD and SD slots. You can connect up to two monitors as extensions or a single display of up to 4K resolution.

Anker 563 USB-C

There’s also 85W passthrough charging so you laptop can stay juiced as you go about your work. High speed file transfers are available via the USB-A and USB-C ports. Get the discounted Anker 563 USB-C Hub today!

