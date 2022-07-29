Grab Razer’s 4-Port GaN USB-C and USB A Charger at 20 Percent Off

Power four devices with a single charger and save up to 20 percent in the process. Today, the Razer 130W GaN USB-C 4-Port Charger is down to just $143.20 from its original price of $180 on Amazon.

Razer’s all-in-one charger boasts an amazing 130W shared power capacity in a safe and secure accessory. There’s two USB-C and two USB-A ports that can quickly juice up your essential devices and get you back on track sooner. You can simultaneously charge power-hungry devices such as the M1 MacBook, Razer laptops, smartphones and more.

With such a useful charger you’d think that you won’t be able to move it or bring the adapter with you, but this isn’t the case. The 130W GaN Charger features a foldable prong and a compact form factor. It’s the thing you need if you want a charger for all your devices.

Grab the Razer USB-C 130W GaN Charger at 20 percent off today!