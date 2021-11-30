Grab the $50 Off Black Friday Bose ANC Headphones Before It’s Too Late

Now is the perfect time to go shopping for a premium pair of headphones for this Black Friday event. Today, you can get the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones for just $279, down from $329 on Amazon.

The QuietComfort 45 boasts a superb balance in terms of sound, comfort and immersion. Tiny mics detect outside noise and cancel it using opposing signals so you won’t hear anything but the music, video or show you’re listening to or watching.

At the heart of the QuietComfort 45 is the TriPort acoustic technology for audio fullness and depth. An active EQ balances the performance and makes the bass consistent even when the volume is turned way up. You can choose between Aware mode and Quiet mode depending on your environment. Over ear setup is comfortable and compounded with plush leather and minimal clamping force. A single full charge can last up to an amazing 24 hours.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones is perfect for those marathon sessions. Buy it at $50 off today!