Grab the AirPods Max in Sky Blue for $100 Off

Apple’s flagship headphones might be considered ‘best in class’, but the $550 price tag is a bit hard to swallow. Today though, you can snag the AirPods Max in Sky Blue for just $449.99 on Amazon.

The biggest advantage of the AirPods Max is its H1 chip and spatial audio feature with dynamic head tracking technology, which means you’ll be able to hear surround sound not just in music but in videos and games, and without experiencing connection problems.

You can easily switch between Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation depending on what you’re doing, and on-head detection makes resuming and pausing audio content effortless. In terms of comfort and longevity, you’ll find a lot to like- the headphones sport an instantly recognizable knit mesh canopy, and memory ear foams allow for marathon listening and movie sessions.

A single full charge can last up to 20 hours, which should be more than enough to get you through the day. Buy the AirPods Max at an amazing $100 discount today!