Grab the Anker Portable Charger & Power Bank at 50% Off

Having a portable power bank on hand can sometimes make a huge difference, especially if you’re fond of using electronic devices daily. Today, the Anker Portable Charger & Power Bank is down to just $10.79 from its original price of $21.99 on Amazon.

Anker’s portable power bank has a sufficient 10,000 mAh capacity and is able to juice up the latest iPhone to 100%. This gives you more use out of your smartphone without having to look for a wall outlet. Nowadays there’s no more reason to have your phone tethered to a slow charger, and Anker has made sure this won’t happen. PowerIQ and VoltageBoost can combine and produce a total 12W charging power while being durable enough to take a fall or two.

As with any power bank, you’ll want to make sure charging is safe and secure. Anker has these in spades, with a comprehensive MultiProtect technology that includes temperature control, short circuit protection, and overcharge protection. Buy it today!