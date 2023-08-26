Grab the Beats Studio Pro Headphones at 29% Off

If an AirPod Max is too expensive for your budget, then the Beats Studio Pro could be an excellent alternative. Today, it’s down to just $249.99 from its original price of $350 on Amazon.

The Beats Studio Pro has nearly all the features of the high-end Apple headphone, including Noise Cancelling, Spatial Audio, and Transparency Mode. Beats has its own acoustic platform for that rich and immersive sound on all types of media. The headphones work well as a work device, with voice-targeting mics for crisp calls.

Wireless class 1 Bluetooth ensures connections are strong and solid. A single full charge can give you up to 40 hours battery life. One-touch pairing makes setting up easy, and you can control the media using on device controls. The Beats Studio Pro works very well whether you’re watching streaming shows or movies or talking with friends. Get it at a lower price today!