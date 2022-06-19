Grab the Belkin 12W 5,000mAh Power Bank at 20 Percent Off

In today’s society where our daily drivers are tech devices, it’s important to have a backup power handy. If you don’t have one yet, make sure to consider the Belkin Boost Charge Power Bank 5K- it’s down to just $19.99 from its original price of $25 on Amazon.

Belkin’s power bank offers several upgrades over older products, including a 12W charging for your iPhone, iPad and AirPods and a LED indicator that shows you how much capacity is left and if the charger is working. Input is done via USB C so you won’t need an additional cable.

A 5,000mAh capacity is rated to provide up to 35 more hours for your smartphone. With a brand like Belkin, you can expect the power bank to last a lifetime and give you a dependable power backup gadget when you need it the most.

At 20% off, there’s no time better than now to upgrade to the Belkin Portable Power Bank Charger!