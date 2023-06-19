Grab the Corsair HS60 Haptic Gaming Headset for Only $40

Score a huge deal on a highly-rated gaming headset by Corsair. Today, the HS60 Haptic Stereo Gaming Headset is down to just $39.99 from its original price of $65 on Amazon.

The HS60 is an instant and cost-effective upgrade over generic headsets, featuring haptic bass via Taction technology and customized 50mm audio drivers for that clear highs and rumbling lows. You can use the headphones not just for gaming but also to enjoy the sounds and special effects of movies and TV shows.

Corsair made its headphones for comfort, with lightweight aluminum for the frame and adjustable ear cups and memory foam for the ears. Users can continue with their binge watching or gaming sessions without worrying about ear fatigue setting in soon. As for communication, there’s a detachable noise canceling mic, as well as haptic controls and on-ear volume. Buy the discounted Corsair HS60 Haptic Gaming Headset today!