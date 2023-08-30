Grab the High-End AirPods Max at $72 Off

Don’t miss out on a rare chance to snag Apple’s premium headphones at a discounted price. Today, the AirPods Max is down to just $477 from its original price of $549 on Amazon.

There’s plenty to like about the AirPods Max, including its premium material construction and unique audio experience. A knit-mesh canopy and memory foam combo provides exceptional fit, and the quick setup and on-head detection are just icing on the cake. Couple that with ANC, Transparency Mode, and Spatial Audio, and you’ll soon find the headphone to be your favorite.

Apple’s H1 chip creates a custom acoustic design, while the dynamic driver is to hear to believe. The purchase comes with its own slim smart case and ultra low-power mode. A full charge can last up to 20 hours of talk time, movie watching, and listening. Get the discounted Apple Airpods Max and experience premium music and sounds today!