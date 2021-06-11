Grab the last of the 21-inch 4K Intel iMac at $399 Off

If you’re not sold on the idea of an M1 powered iMac yet and savings is the higher priority, then you can opt for the 2020 21.5 inch iMac with Intel processor. Today, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is down to just $899 from its original price of $1,300 on Amazon.

Be prepared to get blown away by the 4K, 4096 x 2304 resolution in Retina display. All the videos, pictures and games will look a whole lot better, especially if you’re using yesteryear’s laptops and monitors.

As for the processor, you get an Intel Core i3 at 3.6Hz speed, paired up with a respectable Radeon Pro 555x graphics card. At the back are two Thunderbolt 3 ports for connectivity and input purposes. Rounding out the list is a FaceTime HD camera and the inclusion of a Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Keyboard.

The 21 inch 4K Intel iMac is still a machine worthy of a look. At $399 off it’s one of the best deals that will come your way today!