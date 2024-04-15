News

Grab the M3 iMac with 10 Core 256GB Storage at $149 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M3 iMac

With the M4 Macs looming it might make sense to wait it out, but then you’ll be missing a huge chance to get a discounted Apple desktop. Today, the 2023 iMac with 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage is down to just $1,349.99 from its original price of $1,500 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Apple 2023 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M3 chip: 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 24-inch Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Matching Accessories. Works with iPhone/iPad; Silver Apple 2023 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M3 chip: 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 24-inch Retina... $1,499.00 $1,399.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

With the M3 iMac all your workflows are quick and responsive, thanks to the current M3 chip with 10-core GPU and 8-core CPU. You can run and open any app or software and pair it up with productive and other work apps. The 24-inch display allows you to multitask with ease on your preferred window configuration, e.g., side by side or even on a second display. The desktop has an integrated mic, a speaker system, and an HD FaceTime camera that covers all your communication needs. Get the discounted M3 iMac with 256GB today!

M3 iMac
