Grab the Spigen-Branded iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case at a Promo Price

It’s definitely tempting to show off the curves of your iPhone 13 Pro in bare mode, but then you’ll have to take extra care of it or else it will get scratched and damaged. Or, you can get the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clear Case, which is down to just $11.30 from its original price of $15 on Amazon and enjoy a barely-there case that offers full, 24/7 protection.

Spigen’s premium case has anti-yellowing technology and allows it to remain crystal clear throughout its lifetime. Your iPhone 13 Pro will be encased in durable PC and TPU material, which wards off unwanted scratches and bumps on everyday use. You won’t have to worry about setting your iPhone on flat surfaces either, as raised bezels take care of that matter.

The clear case sports pronounced buttons and a hole so you won’t have to remove it while operating the volume or power, or when you need to plug it to a power source. At nearly $4 off, the Spigen Clear Case is a worthy buy!