Grab the Trond Travel Power Strip at Nearly 50% Off

Eliminate the hassles of having to juggle multiple devices when you’re on a business trip or vacation. Today, the Trond Travel Strip with 4 USB Chargers is down to just $14.44 from its original price of $26 on Amazon. Don’t forget to tick the on-page coupon to see the new price reflected on checkout.

This convenient travel power strip is all you need to juice up essential devices for you and your family. It features four AC outlets and four USB chargers on a lengthy five-foot cord. No matter where the wall outlet is, you’ll be able to set up a charging station at the hotel, room, cruise line, or even outdoors.

Trond’s power strip is made for on-the-go charging and has a space-saving design. Even the cord is flat and folds nicely. With up to eight charging options you won’t ever be out of sync or touch with your essential tech. Get it today!