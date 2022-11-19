Grab UGREEN’s Multi-Charging MagSafe Dock at $20 Off

Instantly reduce clutter and raise productivity with a wireless desk charging station. Today, the UGREEN 3-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Dock is down to just $109.99 from its original price of $129.99 on Amazon.

UGREEN is a brand famous for producing quality accessories, and its MagSafe charging hub does its job quite well. It’s MFi certified, which means you get a safer charging experience compared to other third-party accessories. Your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods get a 15W and 5W charge, respectively, and in a simultaneous manner. You won’t have to have your devices wait in line to juice up. What’s more, you can charge all of them using a single adapter and cable.

With the iPhone dock, you can set your mobile to landscape or portrait mode, as well as any angle, and use it while charging. At a nice $20 discount, you can achieve a tidier work space without sacrificing anything. Buy the UGREEN 3-in-1 MagSafe Station today!