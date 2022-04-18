Grand Central Apple Store workers planning to unionize

NYC Grand Central Apple Store employees are planning to form a union and have begun taking steps to do so.

Unrest within the Apple Store ranks started in February, with rumours saying that there were some workers who were filing the paperwork needed to form a union. In one location in New York, the progress seems to be moving along quickly.

The ‘Fruit Stand Workers United’ group have collected employee signatures at the Grand Central Apple Store, with organizers handing out cards to union members. The group is set to become a partner with Workers United, the same organization that helped Starbucks employees in the US.

It’s the first Apple Store to be unionized if successful. There are reports of three other stores that are attempting to do the same.

Apple said in a statement that it values its retail team members and that the company offers strong benefits and compensation for both part-time and full-time employees, including annual stock grants, tuition reimbursement, health care, parental leave and more.