Greg Joswiak and Tim Cook welcome iPhone 15 buyers in Fifth Avenue store

Top Apple execs Tim Cook and Greg Joswiak opened the Fifth Avenue Apple store to welcome iPhone 15 customers.

Shoppers have begun to gather at Apple Stores as the brand’s newest iPhone is set to launch alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9, among others. In the flagship Fifth Avenue location, CNBC reports that at 10 in the morning, Tim Cook and Greg Joswiak were on hand to greet the customers who were lining up to get their hands on the latest smartphone model.

The surprise visit was met with a warm applause, with Cook chatting with customers and having his photo taken with them. The event was not promoted ahead of time but Cook kept up the tradition when he appeared during the iPhone 11 launch in 2019 and the iPhone 14 in 2022. Deirdre O’Brien, retail head executive was on hand in Australia, particularly Apple Sydney to kick off the iPhone launch.