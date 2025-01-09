Grok iPhone app launched on App Store by Elon Musk’s xAI

Elon Musk’s AI venture, xAI, is currently trying out a new iOS app for its chatbot, Grok, which was previously restricted to X users, according to TechCrunch. The xAI app is now available in the U.S., Australia, and India. It can fetch real-time data from the web and X (previously Twitter). It offers the standard (now common) AI features such as text rewriting, summarizing lengthy paragraphs, basic Q&A, and can even create images based on textual prompts.

Advertisements

The app description highlights Grok as an AI-driven assistant that aims to provide accurate information, useful insights, and a curious approach. Users can seek answers to queries, generate intriguing images, and analyze pictures for a deeper perspective on their surroundings. xAI is also gearing up to launch a dedicated web platform, Grok.com, to expand the chatbot’s accessibility. Currently, the site teases its imminent arrival when users sign in with an xAI account.

Grok is known advanced image generation models

Originally exclusive to paying subscribers of X, Grok recently underwent a shift. In November, xAI introduced a free version of the chatbot, extending access to all users earlier this month.

Advertisements

X has been very vocal about Grok’s advancement in image generation model, emphasizing its proficiency in creating “photorealistic” images without significant restrictions. It allows users to craft images using various sources, including public figures and copyrighted material. It is to be seen how legality around the use of copyright material will be governed in the upcoming years, as legislations likely form up.

xAI iPhone App Store listing

On the other hand, Apple is currently in the early stages of building useful AI features. The company also relies on OpenAI for certain tasks and processing requests which cannot be handled by Apple’s AI models. The iPhone maker is known for taking its time before adopting new technologies and usually the result is refined products. However, Apple Intelligence is far from being refined or useful – hopefully something that changes with the upcoming updates.