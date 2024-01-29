News

Gurman has big expectations for iOS 18

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 18

The upcoming operating system iOS 18 will be the ‘biggest software update’ in iPhone history, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

iOS 18 is set to go big, according to content in Gurman’s ‘Power On’ newsletter. The analyst said it will have the biggest update in its history, sourcing internal notes within the company. As for specific details and features, Gurman said he will share them as they’re uncovered in the future. Currently, RCS support and smarter Siri are headlining the changes.

iOS 18

RCS support brings standard RCS messages to the iPhone, which is slated to go live in 2024. Wi-Fi messaging, typing indicators, audio messages, and higher-resolution videos and photos are just some of the highlights of the messaging protocol. Generative AI will also make an appearance in the form of smarter Siri. This technology is expected to go along with other apps such as Keynote, Pages, Xcode, and Apple Music.

