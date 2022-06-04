Gurman predicts several noteworthy changes in iOS 16

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has made several claims as to what’s being added in the upcoming iOS 16.

With WWDC 2022 fast approaching, Gurman has made several things that may be coming on iOS. He mentioned that iOS 16 will have an always-on lock screen, and multitasking and windowing changes on the iPad.

The Bloomberg analyst also says that Messages will have a social network-like feel, particularly in audio messages, while the upcoming tvOS update will add support for more smart home products.

For the Mac, it’s expected that System Preferences will undergo a major redesign, as well as some of the apps. Gurman iterates that the Health app won’t be appearing on Mac and iPad anytime soon, but it will have more features within the Apple Watch and iPhone ecosystems.

Gurman closed out the report by saying that there likely won’t be any new hardware announced during WWDC 2022.