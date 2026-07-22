GWM Tank Adding Apple Car Key Support

The Car Key feature of Apple looks to be coming for vehicles of TANK, made by GWM or Great Wall Motor, a Chinese car manufacturer. This is based on changes in codes found in the backend of the Apple Wallet app.

GWM Tank is an SUV brand dedicated to making luxury off-road vehicles. Apple Car Key enables those who have an Apple Watch or iPhone that have capabilities for NFC to directly unlock their vehicle straight from the Wallet as the digital car key is in the Wallet App.

Car Keys were introduced by Apple back in 2022 with Kia, Rivian, Hyundai and BMW adding support for Apple Car Keys. Apple is looking to add more support across vehicles for the feature and the list of vehicles that have the feature can be found on the webpage of CarPlay model Availability.