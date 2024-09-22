Halfbrick+ game bundle goes live

Game developer Halfbrick Studios has launched a game bundle featuring all its popular titles for a flat monthly fee.

Halfbrick+ is a service that charges $2.99 a month or $30 for a year to access classic iOS games, ranging from Monster Dash to Jetpack Joyride, Dan the Man, and Fruit Ninja, to name a few. The developer mentioned that new titles will be added in a regular manner. The full list of games you can play on the Halfbrick+ service is listed on the official website. Halfbrick said new and original games will be introduced, and other game developer titles might be making an appearance too. Mega Jump recently joined the service, and Nimble Quest is set to go live in a few weeks.

The newly launched game service is similar to what Apple is offering, albeit with fewer titles. However, Halfbrick said it’s offering a more curated experience.