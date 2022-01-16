Harness Solar Power to Charge Your Devices and Save Nearly 30%

Who can pass up free electricity, and a renewable one at that? Today, you can get the Paxcess 60W 18V Portable Solar Panel, which is down to just $104.99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

The portable solar panel is made of monocrystalline panels, which is considered the most efficient among cells. It can convert up to 23 percent of the sun’s rays into energy so you’ll have the option to juice up your devices. Furthermore, you get fast charge technology, specifically QC 3.0 and up to 24w and 18w via the type C output. This takes care of most modern devices, including your smartphone, lamps, power banks and even a MacBook Pro.

Setting up the panels to work is a matter of propping up the kickstand to get optimal rays. It’s foldable and portable at just 5.3 lbs, and a great companion on any outdoor adventure. Buy it today!