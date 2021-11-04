Harry Potter: Wizards Unite to shut down in December

Niantic’s AR game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will be discontinued starting December 6, 2021 after launching in 2019.

‘Wizards Unite’ is an augmented reality game that’s similar to Pokemon Go. Players walk around the real world investigating events and in-game artifacts as well as battling with enemy characters.

Initially the game was met with a warm response. However, as time went on the user base dwindled. Niantic mentioned that sustaining servers was not possible and therefore will be shut down soon.

As part of a farewell Niantic has prepared several gameplay changes. Lethal Adversaries such as Voldemort, Bellatrix LeStrange, Lucius Malfoy and Dolores Umbridge are making an appearance, players get triple XP and item appearances when they use Brain Elixirs, daily gift opening and spending limits are removed, daily assignment rewards get boosted, and potion brew times have been reduced by half. The server shutdown will happen on January 31, 2022.