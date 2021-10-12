Have a MagSafe Multi-Device Charging Stand Handy and Enjoy $20 Off

A charging stand serves as a mini-hub for your iPhone and AirPods. If you’re looking for a wireless variant, Belkin has just what you need- the MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Charging Stand is down to just $79.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

The stand-like aesthetics make for a perfect desk or nightstand accessory that serves an important function. You can rest your iPhone horizontally or vertically via magnet and get up to 15W wireless charging for the 12 and 13 variants. With this setup you can enjoy hands-free FaceTime calls with friends or watch your favorite shows or videos in your preferred orientation. At the base of the stand is a spot where you can place your AirPods conveniently.

Wireless charging should be a priority if you own the latest iPhone models and AirPods. You can achieve this setup with the Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Charging Stand and get $20 off in the process. Get it today!