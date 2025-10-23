HBO Max Plan Prices Are Increasing Again

For the third consecutive year, HBO will be raising their monthly streaming prices by $1 to $2 depending on the plan you are subscribed to.

The Basic plan with ads has increased by $1, which brings it to $10.99 a month. The Standard increased by $1.50, bringing the cost of the monthly plan to $18.49, while the Premium plan increased by $2, bringing the monthly rate up to $22.99 from $20.99.

The price of HBO Max was increased in 2023 January, and also last year in June by Warner Bros. Discovery when the service was still named Max. Before the increase in prices, it was set at $14.99 for the Standard plan.

HBO Max is clamping down on password sharing, going back to September, with logins now requiring an OTP when logging in from a different location. The streaming service is encouraging subscribers to pay an extra $7.99 if they’d like to add viewers.

Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ have likewise increased their subscription prices this year.