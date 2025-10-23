News

HBO Max Plan Prices Are Increasing Again

By Samantha Wiley
HBO Max Plan Prices Are Increasing Again

For the third consecutive year, HBO will be raising their monthly streaming prices by $1 to $2 depending on the plan you are subscribed to.


The Basic plan with ads has increased by $1, which brings it to $10.99 a month. The Standard increased by $1.50, bringing the cost of the monthly plan to $18.49, while the Premium plan increased by $2, bringing the monthly rate up to $22.99 from $20.99.

HBO Max Plan Prices Are Increasing Again

The price of HBO Max was increased in 2023 January, and also last year in June by Warner Bros. Discovery when the service was still named Max. Before the increase in prices, it was set at $14.99 for the Standard plan.

HBO Max is clamping down on password sharing, going back to September, with logins now requiring an OTP when logging in from a different location. The streaming service is encouraging subscribers to pay an extra $7.99 if they’d like to add viewers.

Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ have likewise increased their subscription prices this year.


Latest News
The 18-inch Foldable iPad Will Be Delayed
The 18-inch Foldable iPad Will Be Delayed 
1 Min Read
AI Detection Tool for Likeness Released By YouTube
AI Detection Tool for Likeness Released By YouTube
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 2 Is $79 Off
The AirPods Pro 2 Is $79 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Facing Trouble In China Regarding Their App Store
Apple Facing Trouble In China Regarding Their App Store
1 Min Read
Hello, We have good news! We are now accepting PayPal payments. To pay via PayPal, please use the invoice URL that we provided in our previous email. Thank you :)
All-Time High For Apple Stock Prices Has Been Achieved
1 Min Read
OpenAI Bolstering Sora Content Protections After Concerns Regarding Deepfakes
OpenAI Bolstering Sora Content Protections After Concerns Regarding Deepfakes
1 Min Read
The Baseus Picogo 5000 mAh Power Bank is 30% Off
The Baseus Picogo 5000 mAh Power Bank is 30% Off
1 Min Read
Amazon Web Services Hit With an Outage; Apple Services Also Affected
Amazon Web Services Hit With an Outage; Apple Services Also Affected
1 Min Read
Apple TV Subscribers Can Watch MLS Playoffs For Free
Apple TV Subscribers Can Watch MLS Playoffs For Free
1 Min Read
Concerns About Updated Siri Raised By Employees At Apple
Concerns About Updated Siri Raised By Employees At Apple
1 Min Read
The Beats iPhone 17 Kickstand Case is $21 Off
The Beats iPhone 17 Kickstand Case is $21 Off
1 Min Read
A New Developer Strap for Vision Pro May Be Released Next Week
A New Developer Strap for Vision Pro May Be Released Next Week
1 Min Read
Lost your password?