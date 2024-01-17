News

HBO Max to be natively supported on Vision Pro at launch

By Samantha Wiley
HBO Max users can look forward to having the streaming service work at a native level when the Vision Pro launches.

HBO Max is a service that offers content from the Discovery Channel, the DC Universe, Food Network, TNT, TLC, TBS, HGTV, CNN, and more. It will support the visionOS operating system at a native level- users can experience full immersion when using the app on the Vision Pro. In similar news, Bob Iger, CEO of Disney said that their streaming service will offer the same level of support at launch. The Disney+ will offer native support and featured on the mixed reality headset’s App Store.

In a press release, Apple mentioned that the Vision Pro will have ultra-high resolution displays that have greater detail compared to 4K for each eye. This lets viewer watch TV shows and movies from HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, and others on a 100-foot screen with HDR support.

