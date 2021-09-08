Heart Analyzer app gets new features in update

Heart Analyzer, the de facto app for visualizing health data that comes from the Apple Watch has recently received an update and new features. Some of the notable additions include a revamped Heart Home section, new Heart Reports and more.

Heart Analyzer is available for the Apple Watch and iPhone and collects data from the smartwatch and displays it in insightful ways. It can show ECG results, heart rates and blood oxygen saturation, among others.

The app has release notes that tell what has been improved. Users get an updated comparison view for ECG, the ability to export heart rate as .CSV, heart rate zone customization, respiratory rate support, a new Heart Home with added configuration and metric options and heart reports with timescales and customizable metrics.

Apple Watch users can download Heart Analyzer on the App Store for Apple Watch and iPhone for free. The new version is available to download as well.