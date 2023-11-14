‘Hello Kitty Island Adventure’ Apple Arcade Game Gets ‘Best Mobile Game’ Nomination

‘Hello Kitty Island Adventure’ is being nominated for best mobile game at The Game Awards.

Apple Arcade is home to Sunblink Entertainment’s game, ‘Hello Kitty Island Adventure’, which was released in 2023. It released with little fanfare and yet stayed on the top five of the platform. Other mobile games up to win the award include ‘Terra Nil’, ‘Monster Hunter Now’, ‘Honkai Star Rail’, and ‘Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis’. It’s safe to say that the competition is close, and any title could win the award.

Apple Arcade games have been nominated in the past, including ‘What the Golf?’, ‘Fantasian’, Grindstone’, and ‘Sayonara Wild Hearts’. Apple also presented a world premier of ‘Ultimate Rivals: The Rink’ video at The Game Awards in 2019. This year’s The Game Awards is on December 7.

Apple Arcade is Apple’s gaming service that costs $6.99 a month and features more than 300 titles.