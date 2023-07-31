‘Hello Kitty Island Adventure’ arrives on Apple Arcade

‘Hello Kitty Island Adventure’ is now available to play on the Apple Arcade game service.

‘Hello Kitty Island Adventure’ is the first game to come out of the Sanrio company. The title is billed as a casual adventure game where Sanrio characters like Hello Kitty, Kuromi, Keroppi, Cinnamaroll, and Badtz-Maru go on a journey and find treasure along the way. Users explore the world and play through mini-games and puzzles to complete quests.

Apple describes the game as having ‘over 40 hours of gameplay’, with the promise of more content in the future. The game can be played solo or co-op with a friend. ‘Hello Kitty Island Adventure’ joins other games in the Apple Arcade lineup, including Cooking Mama: Cuisine, Sneaky Sasquatch, and Stardew Valley, among others.

Apple Arcade is a gaming service that boasts more than 200 titles. It’s $4.99 a month and offers up to six profiles.