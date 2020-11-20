Help Your Eyes and Shoulders With a Discounted Aluminum Laptop Riser from Macally

Anyone who has owned a laptop can definitely use a laptop rise for ergonomic and productivity reasons. However, the cost of a premium stand can set you back a good $50 or more.

Today, you won’t have to shell out 50 bucks, as the Macally Aluminum Laptop Stand for the MacBook Air and MacBook is down to just $34.99 from its original price of $49.99 on Amazon. You save $5 more when you use the clip-on coupon to bring it down to $29.99.

The laptop riser is made from premium aluminum material and serves as a good match for your MacBook. Raised front edges and tilted position hold your machine in place, while non-slip pads go underneath to prevent scratches. It can elevate your laptop 6 inches and bring the screen up to eye level, therefore reducing eye and neck strain.

Lastly, an open air design promotes a cooler laptop that’s sure to work its best even during extended periods of time. Buy it today!