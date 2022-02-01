‘Hey Siri’ Supported Beats Studio Buds Now Only $110

Beats’ earbuds offer that signature strong bass sound within an elegant design. You can connect one to your iPhone for a discounted price- today, the Beats Studio Buds is down to just $110 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

The Studio Buds may be Beats’ budget offering but it doesn’t lack everyday features and audio quality. More importantly, it works with the ‘Hey Siri’ function so you can ask it to complete iPhone tasks such as controlling music or reading your messages.

You can activate either Active Noise Canceling mode or Transparency mode, or use the built-in mic to call up your phone’s voice assistant or for video conferences and calls. Three eartip sizes ensure a comfortable fit, and a single full charge along with the case can deliver up to 24 hours’ worth of playback.

You can enjoy the discount on three colorways- White, Black or Red. Get the $40 off Beats Studio Buds today!