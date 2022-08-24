High profile Apple names to appear on Code 2022 Event

Vox Media’s Code 2022 will have several notable Apple figures, including Laurene Powell Jobs, Jony Ive and current Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Cook is one of the speakers listed in the event, as well as former Chief Design Officer Jony Ive. Laurene Powell Jobs, chair and founder of the Emerson Collective will be discussing Jobs’ legacy during the program. Code 2022 will begin September 6 and end on September 8, and will be held at the Beverly Hilton in California.

Kara Swisher announced the Apple lineup in a tweet, and mentioned that the three knew Jobs best, and will be presenting a talk to discuss the former CEO’s lasting impact.

This will be my last session of Code after 20 years. I thought it critical to gauge the impact of the tech icon who was the very 1st interview: Steve Jobs. So, I am bringing together the trio who knew him best to discuss his lasting impact: @tim_cook @laurenepowell and Jony Ive. pic.twitter.com/XIN7Ww9G18 — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) August 23, 2022

Other Apple figures have made appearances in the conference over the years, including Jeff Williams, Eddy Cue and Craig Federighi. This year, other tech giants will be making an appearance, such as Evan Spiegel, Sundar Pichai and Andy Jassy during Code 2022.