‘Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal’ now available on iOS

Stealth action game ‘Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal’ has landed on iPad and iPhone since November 30.

‘Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal’ casts the protagonist Agent 47 of the series, with the mission of finding out the ‘Franchise’ plans. The gameplay offers several strategic options, including silent assassinations, disguises, using the environment to their advantage, and stealth to complete missions. A new ‘Instinct Mode’ is added, where players can highlight guards, targets, and other points of interest to gather information.

New sandbox missions give players an outlet to replay missions, change their strategies, and experiment to get to the finish line. It’s worth noting that the iPad and iPhone versions offer optimized touch controls and enhanced graphics. ‘Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal’ requires iPadOS 16 and iOS 16 or newer and is compatible with such devices. A 4GB of space is required, but the recommended available space is 8GB for ‘a smoother experience and prevent installation issues.’