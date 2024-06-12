Home screen dark mode to launch in iOS 18

Dark Mode is set to debut on the Home Screen on iOS 18, according to multiple rumors.

Home screen elements become darker with Dark Mode, which was introduced in iOS 13. It seems that Apple will improve on the formula by giving the apps dark or black-tinted icons when the feature is activated, aside from the darker folders and docks. This aspect of dark mode will only be limited to official Apple apps, although there might be an API that allows for third-party support in the future.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg recently said that iOS 18 will allow users to change their app icon colors, which hints at the upcoming Dark Mode feature. It’s also believed that Face ID will have individual apps locked when iOS 18 launches as well. Apple will share more details about iOS 18 during the WWDC 2024 tomorrow, with the beta likely being available to developers afterward.