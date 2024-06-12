News

Home screen dark mode to launch in iOS 18

By Samantha Wiley
Dark Mode

Dark Mode is set to debut on the Home Screen on iOS 18, according to multiple rumors.

Advertisements

Home screen elements become darker with Dark Mode, which was introduced in iOS 13. It seems that Apple will improve on the formula by giving the apps dark or black-tinted icons when the feature is activated, aside from the darker folders and docks. This aspect of dark mode will only be limited to official Apple apps, although there might be an API that allows for third-party support in the future.

Dark Mode

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg recently said that iOS 18 will allow users to change their app icon colors, which hints at the upcoming Dark Mode feature. It’s also believed that Face ID will have individual apps locked when iOS 18 launches as well. Apple will share more details about iOS 18 during the WWDC 2024 tomorrow, with the beta likely being available to developers afterward.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
UTM SE Windows
UTM SE Windows Emulator rejected on app store
1 Min Read
Apple AI
Apple AI to be revealed during WWDC
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple showcases developer resources in line with upcoming WWDC
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro with USB-C is $59 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18 might bring Apple passwords
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple’s AI boost tentatively called ‘Apple Intelligence’
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 9
The Apple Watch Series 9 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Big Fish
Apple launches new ‘Big Fish’ ad
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
M3 MacBook Air models appear in refurbished section
1 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18 might introduce emoji as iMessages reply
1 Min Read
Using AI to Build Your Single Person Brand on Instagram
Using AI to Build Your Single Person Brand on Instagram
4 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
Get $200 Off on the 2024 M3 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
Lost your password?