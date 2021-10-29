HomeKit and AirPlay 2 arrive on Amazon TVs

Amazon has announced that its 4 Series Fire and Omni TVs will have HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support in the near future.

The company has recently outed its new generation of TVs, with the 4 Series and Omni featuring Alexa voice controls, Fire TV integration and 4K HDR. Along the way, Amazon has pledged third party support, including Apple’s smart home and wireless casting technology.

HomeKit integration means Siri and some functions on the Home app can be controlled via the remote, while AirPlay 2 lets Mac, iPad and iPhone users play content wirelessly to the TV.

Amazon first showed interest in HomeKit and AirPlay when it added the two on their Fire TV Edition, which was made by Insignia and Toshiba. However, it did not put the option on its Fire TV streaming sticks. Lately, more brands are integrating Apple’s HomeKit and AirPlay 2 on their smart TVs and products but mainstream adoption is yet to be achieved.