HomeKit-Supported Eve Cam is down $30 today

Indoor security cameras allow you to keep an eye on what’s happening inside your home. Today, the Eve Cam Smart Indoor Camera is down to just $119.99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

The Eve Cam is a secure indoor camera with HomeKit support, perfect for a home with Apple environment. Users get notified if there are any motions around the house, and end-to-end encryption gives you complete privacy on your recorded and live video. For those who have pets, don’t worry- you can set it to pet recognition mode and they won’t trigger the alarm or notification.

What’s good about the Eve Cam is that it has a magnetic base and is easy to install. Furthermore, it can be set 360 degrees and 180 degrees to cover virtually any area you want to monitor. There’s also a 2-way mic if ever you want to communicate with family members.

Get the indoor security surveillance tech Eve Cam at $30 off today!