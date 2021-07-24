Aqara HomeKit accessories launch on Apple online Europe

Apple has recently announced that select Aqara products are now available to buy on several Apple Store online regions, including the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

Aqara products initially launched in Apple Stores in Macao, Hong Kong and China but has long since expanded to other areas. Some of the introduced items are sensors for vibration, humidity, temperature, and door and window, and the Camera Hub G2H and the Hub M2. It’s worthy to note that the G2H supports the HomeKit Secure Video feature.

Aqara has grown to become a popular smart home brand, with over 100 HomeKit compatible items, including door locks, roller shade controllers, smart plugs, wireless and wired switches, home security cameras, home hubs and others.

The company has mentioned that its products will expand to South Korea and other regions in Europe over the following months.

Those in the mentioned Europe regions can now view the details of the Aqara products and order them in their respective Apple Online sites.