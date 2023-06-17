HomeKit

Automate Your Appliances and Devices with a Pair of Discounted Meross WiFi Dual Smart Outlets

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Meross WiFi Dual Smart Outlet Supports Apple HomeKit

A smart plug is an easy way to add to your smart home. Today, the two-pack Meross WiFi Dual Smart Outlet is down to just $19.99 from its original price of $30 on Amazon. Just click or tap the on-page coupon for the discount.


Smart Plug, Meross WiFi Dual Smart Outlet Supports Apple HomeKit, Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant & SmartThings, Voice & Remote Control, 10A, Timer, No Hub Required, 2.4GHz WiFi Only, 2 Pack Smart Plug, Meross WiFi Dual Smart Outlet Supports Apple HomeKit, Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant &... $29.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The dual smart plugs integrate nicely into your HomeKit ecosystem. It also works with Google Assistant, Alexa, Siri, and other smart systems from popular brands. You can turn a single wall outlet into two and control them independently via the Meross app. There’s also a manual switch that affects both devices or appliances when plugged in.

The fun starts with voice control and hands-free automation. The dual outlet works with Siri and HomeKit bridge once connected to WiFi. You can automate further with timer and scheduling functions as well. As for installation, it’s as easy as plugging the outlet in and configuring your preferences through the Meross app. Buy the discounted dual smart outlets today!

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
App Store
Damus app receives App Store removal warning
