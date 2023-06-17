Automate Your Appliances and Devices with a Pair of Discounted Meross WiFi Dual Smart Outlets

A smart plug is an easy way to add to your smart home. Today, the two-pack Meross WiFi Dual Smart Outlet is down to just $19.99 from its original price of $30 on Amazon. Just click or tap the on-page coupon for the discount.

The dual smart plugs integrate nicely into your HomeKit ecosystem. It also works with Google Assistant, Alexa, Siri, and other smart systems from popular brands. You can turn a single wall outlet into two and control them independently via the Meross app. There’s also a manual switch that affects both devices or appliances when plugged in.

The fun starts with voice control and hands-free automation. The dual outlet works with Siri and HomeKit bridge once connected to WiFi. You can automate further with timer and scheduling functions as well. As for installation, it’s as easy as plugging the outlet in and configuring your preferences through the Meross app. Buy the discounted dual smart outlets today!