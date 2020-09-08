LG brings back HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support for its 2018 TVs

LG announces that it will continue to bring HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support on select 2018 TVs.

The Apple TV app has seen integration in several TV sets that were made in 2018. In line with this, the company mentioned that HomeKit and AirPlay 2 will be introduced later this year. LG did a 360-degree as prior to the statement they said that 2018 TVs will no longer be supported.

Customers worldwide can now enjoy the Apple TV app on LG 2018 OLED and Super UHD TVs, with UHD TV models to follow. LG's 2018 TVs will add support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit later this year, and more details will be shared when these features become available — LG UK (@LGUK) September 7, 2020

The timeline to add the features to LG smart TV is set to be by October of 2020, with models SK and UK for LEDs and B8 to Z8 models for OLED units.

LG’s ‘no support’ tweet caused several complaints on 2018 LG TV owners. The new announcement promotes the Super UHD and 2018 OLED TVs and how it has Apple TV, which coincides with Apple rolling out the Apple TV app.

AirPlay 2 is a feature that streams content from Apple devices to TV and speakers, while HomeKit allows for controlling smart home appliances via Apple devices.