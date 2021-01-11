New Bravia TV series will have HomeKit and AirPlay support

Sony has announced that its newest line of smart TVs will have AirPlay and HomeKit support.

The Bravia XR TV models will have a Cognitive Processor, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for a truly customized sound and picture experience.

Apple users will be happy to know that the Bravia TVs will support AirPlay and HomeKit right out of the box. To get the software running users must have at least macOS 10.14.5 and iOS 12.3 or later.

The three new Sony TV models are named Master Series X90J/X95J 4K LED, the Master Series A80J/A90J OLED and the Master Series Z9J 8K LED, all of which utilize the Cognitive Processor XR for active video and audio analysis.

Aside from AirPlay and HomeKit the Sony TVs will have IMAX and Netflix calibration modes, HDMI 2.1 capability and ‘Hey Google’ functionality. Pricing and availability is set to be announced later in the upcoming months.