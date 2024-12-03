HomeKit

Robot vacuum control feature headed on HomeKit next year

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has updated its Home app page to show the robot vacuum control function that will come out in 2025.

Once the feature goes live, users can add the command to have a robot vacuum activated within the HomeKit scenes and automation. They can also ask Siri for the vacuum to go to a specific room to start cleaning. The Home app will have a core functionality for the home appliance, which includes charge status, cleaning mode, power control, mopping, and vacuuming. Apple initially promised that this function would debut late this year but it has been moved to early 2025 instead.

In last year’s WWDC Apple said that iOS 18 will have the robot vacuum control in 2024 and it was believed to come with iOS 18.2. However, recent changes mean that it might no longer arrive with iOS 18.2. This feature will first arrive in the US as well.

